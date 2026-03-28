Joe Espada reiterates key restriction for Astros pitchers after Angels loss

Joe Espada is watching the Houston Astros open the 2026 season with a tough 0-2 start, and after the latest loss to the Los Angeles Angels, he made one thing clear: pitchers should not be challenging calls. He does not want them using that tool.

“Joe Espada said he plans to have a conversation with Roddery Muñoz about his ABS challenge in the seventh inning. Espada reiterated that the Astros don’t want their pitchers challenging any calls. Espada said he didn’t have a problem with Yainer Diaz’s first-inning challenge,” Chandler Rome wrote on X.

Houston struggled in the 6-2 loss to the Angels, scoring just two runs in the first five innings before going quiet the rest of the game. While it’s still early, Espada could be dealing with some early offensive concerns from his lineup.

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How many ABS challenges does a team get?

Each team is allowed two ABS challenges per game. If a challenge is successful, it is retained; if not, the team loses one. In extra innings, each team is granted an additional challenge until the end of the game.

“Roddery Muñoz just lost a full-count ABS challenge to Nolan Schanuel. It was the Astros’ last challenge and it wasn’t close. At last check, the Astros were not encouraging any of their pitchers to challenge,” wrote Rome, highlighting the situation during the game.

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It’s worth noting that back in February, Espada had already made his stance clear, saying, “I highly encourage them not to do it,” emphasizing that the system is best used strategically. He also pointed out that many MLB players are still adjusting to the ABS system, which has been more commonly used in the minors.