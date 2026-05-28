Mayar Sherif’s profile: Age, height, ranking position, career and all of the tennis player

Mayar Sherif has become a trailblazer for Egyptian tennis, turning historic breakthroughs and clay-court success into a growing presence on the WTA Tour. From Grand Slam milestones to ranking climbs, her rise continues to draw attention.

Mayar Sherif has become one of the most important figures in African tennis, breaking barriers for Egyptian players on the WTA Tour while steadily building an international reputation through resilience and historic achievements.

Born in Cairo, the star has transformed from a standout collegiate athlete into one of the most recognizable names in women’s tennis, earning attention for both her clay-court success and her pioneering role in the sport.

She combines physical strength with patience from the baseline, a style that has helped her. She made history multiple times, including becoming the first Egyptian woman to win a Grand Slam main-draw match.

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How old is Mayar Sherif?

Mayar Sherif is 30 years old. She was born on May 5, 1996, in Cairo and has become one of the most important figures in the history of tennis in her country. Since turning professional, she has steadily climbed the international rankings.

Mayar Sherif during the 2025 ITF World Tennis Tour W100 Biarritz (Source: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images for ITF)

How tall is Mayar Sherif?

Mayar Sherif is 5-foot-11 (1.80 meters) tall. Her height and physical strength have become major assets throughout her career, particularly on clay courts where her heavy topspin and defensive consistency stand out.

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Unlike many aggressive power hitters on tour, her game is built around endurance, patience and tactical discipline from the baseline. That combination has helped her challenge higher-ranked opponents.

Her athletic profile has also contributed to her adaptability across different surfaces. While clay remains her strongest court, she has earned notable wins on hard courts and continued competing regularly in Grand Slam events.

Mayar Sherif’s family background and origins

Mayar Sherif was born and raised in Egypt, in a family that strongly supported both sports and education. Her parents encouraged her tennis development from an early age, helping her begin training while balancing academics and athletics.

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Tennis became an important part of the household. Her sister, Rana Sherif Ahmed, also pursued professional tennis, creating a competitive environment that contributed to Mayar’s development during her junior years.

She eventually left Egypt to continue her education and career in the U.S., enrolling at Pepperdine University in Malibu. Despite building part of her career abroad, she has consistently represented Egypt on the international stage.

Who is Mayar Sherif’s coach?

Mayar Sherif is coached by Justo Gonzalez Martinez. The Spanish coach has worked alongside her for several years and played a key role in her rise through the professional rankings.

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Much of her training has taken place in Spain, particularly on clay courts that helped shape her tactical identity and defensive style of play. Under Gonzalez Martinez, she improved her consistency, movement and physical preparation.

The long-term stability of their partnership has been one of the foundations of her success. Together, they navigated her transition from college tennis into the professional tour and later guided her to a historic Top 35 ranking.

What is Mayar Sherif’s current ranking position?

Mayar Sherif is currently ranked No. 129 in the WTA singles rankings as of May 2026. Although her ranking has fluctuated in recent seasons, she remains one of the most accomplished African players on the women’s tour.

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Mayar Sherif during the Women’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

She achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 31 on June 19, 2023, becoming the highest-ranked Egyptian singles player — male or female — in the Open Era. That achievement followed a remarkable stretch of performances that included WTA finals and WTA 125 titles.

How much prize money has Mayar Sherif earned?

Mayar Sherif has earned more than $3.1 million in career prize money. Her earnings come from a combination of WTA Tour appearances, Grand Slam participation, Challenger-level titles and consistent performances at WTA 125 tournaments.

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The most successful financial period of her career came between 2022 and 2024, when she established herself inside the Top 50 and regularly advanced deep into tournaments. During those seasons, she captured multiple titles and recorded some of the best results of her professional career.

Mayar Sherif’s career highlights

Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian woman to compete in a Grand Slam main draw. She achieved the milestone at the 2020 French Open, marking a historic breakthrough for Egyptian tennis.

She was also the first Egyptian woman to win a Grand Slam main-draw match. That victory came at the 2021 Australian Open and established another major milestone for tennis in her country.

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Sherif reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 31 in June 2023. That ranking made her the highest-ranked Egyptian singles player in the Open Era, regardless of gender.

She won her first WTA singles title at the 2022 Parma Ladies Open. By lifting the trophy in Parma, Sherif became the first Egyptian woman ever to win a WTA Tour title.

Sherif reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Open. During that tournament, she defeated several top players and became the first Egyptian competitor to reach a WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

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She has won eight WTA 125 singles titles during her professional career. That total places her among the most successful players in the history of the category and highlights her consistency outside the main WTA Tour.