Katerina Siniakova’s profile: Age, height, career highlights, ranking, prize money and more

Few players on the WTA Tour have matched the consistency and doubles dominance of Katerina Siniakova. From major titles to Olympic success, she continues to build a career filled with milestones, records and global recognition.

Czech player Katerina Siniakova has established herself as one of the most accomplished doubles specialists in modern tennis, combining consistency, longevity and elite-level success on the WTA Tour.

She brings a balanced mix of agility and reach that has made her a constant force at the net. While she continues to compete in singles, it is in doubles where she has built her legacy. She famously completed the career Golden Slam.

Across her career, the popular star has reached the pinnacle of the sport, holding the world No. 1 doubles ranking and collecting more than 30 WTA doubles titles, including multiple Grand Slam victories across all four majors.

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How old is Katerina Siniakova?

Katerina Siniakova is 30 years old. She was born on May 10, 1996, in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, and has been competing professionally since 2012.

Katerina Siniakova during the Ladies’ Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Her experience on tour has also made her one of the most respected veterans in women’s tennis. Even entering her 30s, she continues competing regularly at Grand Slams and WTA 1000 tournaments, balancing both singles and doubles schedules throughout the season.

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How tall is Katerina Siniakova?

Katerina Siniakova is 5-foot-9 (1.74 meters) tall. Her height has played an important role in shaping her all-around game, especially in doubles, where reach and positioning at the net are essential.

Unlike many power-based players on tour, her style relies heavily on anticipation, quick reactions and court coverage. Her athletic frame allows her to transition comfortably between baseline exchanges and aggressive net play.

Katerina Siniakova’s family and origins

Katerina Siniakova comes from a multicultural and sports-oriented family background. She was born and raised in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, while her father, Dmitri Siniakov, is originally from Russia and previously worked as a boxer. Her mother, Hana Siniakova, works as an accountant.

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Tennis also became part of the family environment early in her life. Her younger brother, Daniel Siniakov, pursued tennis as well, helping create a highly competitive atmosphere during her formative years. She started playing tennis at the age of five and quickly emerged as one of the top junior talents.

Who is Katerina Siniakova’s coach?

Katerina Siniakova is coached by Peter Huber and also works closely with her father, Dmitri Siniakov. According to her official WTA profile, her coaching structure combines professional guidance with long-term family support.

Throughout her career, she has worked with different coaches, including former Russian player Evgeniia Maniukova. However, the involvement of her father has remained a constant part of her tennis journey, helping provide continuity.

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What is Katerina Siniakova’s ranking position?

Katerina Siniakova is currently the world No. 1 doubles player on the WTA Tour, while she is ranked No. 36 in singles as of May 2026. She continues to dominate doubles competition, extending a career that has already included multiple stints.

Katerina Siniakova during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, part of the Hologic WTA Tour (Source: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

She reclaimed the No. 1 ranking after winning the Madrid Open alongside American partner Taylor Townsend. The title marked another major milestone in a career that has made her one of the most accomplished doubles specialists.

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She has now spent more than 180 weeks as the top-ranked doubles player in the world, one of the highest totals in WTA history. Her career-high singles ranking came in June 2024, when she climbed to world No. 27. Now, she is No. 36.

How much has Katerina Siniakova earned in prize money?

Katerina Siniakova has earned more than $16.1 million in career prize money. Her earnings come from a combination of singles success and, especially, her dominance in doubles competition over the last several years.

In recent years, she has continued adding to those totals thanks to successful partnerships with players such as Barbora Krejcikova. During the 2025 season alone, she earned more than $2 million according to ESPN statistics.

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Katerina Siniakova’s career highlights

Katerina Siniakova has won 10 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles during her professional career. The Czech star captured major trophies at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open, becoming one of the dominant doubles players of her era. Most of those victories came alongside fellow Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, with whom she formed one of the most successful partnerships in modern women’s tennis.

She completed the Career Golden Slam in women’s doubles. By winning all four Grand Slam tournaments plus Olympic gold, Siniaková joined one of the most exclusive groups in tennis history. The milestone was completed after the pair of Siniakova and Krejcikova won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and later secured the US Open title in 2022.

Siniakova reached world No. 1 in doubles and has spent more than 175 weeks atop the rankings. Her consistency across every surface helped her become one of the longest-running No. 1 doubles players in the Open Era. She has also finished multiple seasons as the year-end top-ranked doubles player on the WTA Tour.

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She won Olympic gold medals in two different doubles disciplines. Siniakova first captured women’s doubles gold at the Tokyo Olympics with Barbora Krejcikova, then added mixed doubles gold at the Paris Olympics alongside Tomas Machac. According to Guinness World Records, she became the first player in the Open Era to win Olympic gold in both same-sex and mixed doubles tennis events.

Her partnership with Barbora Krejcikova became one of the defining doubles teams of the generation. Together, the Czech duo won multiple Grand Slam titles, WTA 1000 tournaments, and the 2021 WTA Finals. Their chemistry, tactical versatility, and consistency across surfaces made them one of the most feared pairings on tour for several seasons.

Siniakova also succeeded with multiple partners outside of Krejcikova. In recent years, she won Grand Slam titles with Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend, showing an unusual ability to adapt her game regardless of partner. Her 2024 season included a French Open title with Gauff and a Wimbledon crown with Townsend.

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She has claimed more than 35 WTA doubles titles and several WTA 1000 trophies. Her résumé includes victories at some of the biggest events outside the Grand Slams, including Indian Wells, Madrid, Dubai, and Miami. Those consistent results helped cement her reputation as arguably the best doubles specialist of her generation.