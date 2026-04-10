Jorge Polanco unveils the reality behind his absence from NY Mets lineup against A’s

Jorge Polanco remains a notable absence from the New York Mets‘ lineup as they open their series against the Oakland Athletics. After manager Carlos Mendoza addressed lingering questions regarding his conditioning, the veteran infielder offered clarity on his status and the road ahead.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Polanco noted that his Achilles is beginning to show improvement.While he remains sidelined for the series opener, the veteran expressed optimism that he can avoid a stint on the 15-day Injured List.

Polanco has been pushing to stay on the active roster, attempting to navigate a transition to first base while simultaneously managing the physical toll of the injury. For now, Mendoza must play the waiting game, hoping his versatile infielder can return to 100 percent sooner rather than later.

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If the Mets eventually be forced to shelve Polanco, the roster does offer internal alternatives to bridge the gap. However, Mendoza is understandably eager to keep Polanco available, particularly as the club continues to navigate life without superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

Jorge Polanco’s first hit as a Met pic.twitter.com/MRl3nQ3XYa — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 26, 2026

Polanco’s early returns in Queens

Mendoza’s concern over a potential IL stint stems largely from Polanco’s steady presence early in the regular season. Through 10 games with the franchise, the veteran has tallied eight hits and two runs, providing a professional approach at the plate even as he works through physical discomfort.

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Defensively, Polanco’s transition to first base has been seamless. In 14 total chances, he has recorded 14 putouts for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. That reliability across a limited sample size has garnered Mendoza’s trust, making his potential absence even more difficult to manage.

Mets injury report

While the Mets hope to keep Polanco off the shelf, the training room is already occupied by several key contributors. Juan Soto, arguably the team’s biggest loss, was recently spotted taking indoor swings, though the team remains cautious regarding a specific timetable for his return to the grass.

Here is the current state of the Mets’ Injured List:

Juan Soto Right Calf Strain 10-Day Late April. Currently swinging indoors and playing catch, but has not yet started a running program. Expected return around April 20–25. A.J. Minter Lat Surgery (May ’25) 15-Day Early May. Just threw a scoreless rehab frame for Single-A St. Lucie yesterday, his first game action in a year. Tylor Megill Tommy John Surgery 60-Day Out for 2026. Recovering from his September 2025 procedure. Dedniel Nunez Tommy John Surgery 60-Day Out for 2026. Underwent surgery in July 2025.

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