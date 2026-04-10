Luke Weaver, NY Mets point to key mistake as late collapse vs Diamondbacks shifts momentum

The New York Mets, led by manager Carlos Mendoza, saw a strong pitching effort slip away late in a 7-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, with reliever Luke Weaver identifying a moment of hesitation as the turning point.

“There was some indecision on what I wanted to do there,” Weaver said after the game. “Pitch clock got involved… and I just didn’t get to the right end of what I needed to do.” His comments, reported postgame, reflected how quickly the situation changed in a critical inning.

The shift came after a solid outing from Nolan McLean, who kept New York in control through 6.1 innings. But once he exited with runners on base, the Mets’ bullpen couldn’t hold the lead, turning a tight game into a decisive loss, even as Mendoza acknowledged McLean’s performance.

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A moment of hesitation changes everything

Weaver entered the seventh inning in a high-pressure spot, tasked with protecting a 1-0 lead. However, a key at-bat against Gabriel Moreno quickly flipped the game. After falling behind in the count, Moreno drove a pitch into right field for a game-tying double, opening the door for a big inning.

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the Mets meets with Sean Manaea #59 and Francisco Alvarez #4 at the mound. Evan Bernstein/Getty Image)

From there, Arizona took full advantage. A combination of contact hitting, a defensive miscue, and timely execution allowed the Diamondbacks to score four runs in the inning. What had been a controlled, low-scoring game suddenly turned into a difficult deficit for New York.

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Mets unable to recover after bullpen breakdown

Offensively, the Mets struggled to respond once they lost the lead. Their only run came early, and they failed to generate consistent pressure late in the game. The lack of production made the bullpen’s mistake even more costly.

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Despite the loss, the performance from McLean stood out as a positive. Still, the game highlighted how small moments, like a single pitch decision, can quickly change outcomes. For the Mets, improving execution in those situations will be key moving forward.