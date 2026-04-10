NY Mets’ Juan Soto taking indoor swings, but reportedly not ready to begin running program

Juan Soto is the latest high-profile name the New York Mets will have to navigate without for the foreseeable future, as the superstar outfielder was shelved this week with an injury expected to sideline him for up to three weeks.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Soto has progressed to taking indoor swings, though he remains a significant distance away from being cleared for a formal running program.

“Juan Soto (calf) has been swinging a bat indoors and playing catch, but he’s not close to beginning a running program. He’ll continue to participate in light baseball activities while he heals,“ DiComo reported via his X account.

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Soto isn’t the only concern for the Mets’ lineup; manager Carlos Mendoza also provided an update on Jorge Polanco’s taxing path to recovery. With two key pillars of the offense hampered, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Mets as they navigate a crucial stretch of the regular season.

Después de conectar hit en su primer turno, el dominicano #JuanSoto tuvo que abandonar el partido de esta noche por molestias en la pantorrilla derecha. #Mets #MLB pic.twitter.com/KvKSohlnmU — Juan Jose Rodriguez (@JuanJoseRodRD) April 4, 2026

Soto’s injury history in Queens

While this marks his first significant stint on the shelf since joining the Mets last season, Soto has dealt with a handful of manageable physical setbacks during his tenure in New York.

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Prior to the start of the current campaign, Soto missed a string of games due to left shoulder soreness. However, the issue proved minor, as he was eventually cleared to compete in the World Baseball Classic.

His first brush with the training staff in New York came back in September 2025. As the Mets were winding down their regular-season schedule, the slugger was forced to miss several starts while battling lower back tightness.