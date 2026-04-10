If Jorge Polanco gets hurt, who fills his spot on the NY Mets depth chart?

Jorge Polanco was unable to play in a recent game for the New York Mets, and losing a player this early in the season isn’t ideal, especially with Juan Soto also sidelined with an injury. However, the team has options on the depth chart, including Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, along with others who could step in if Polanco is unable to return quickly from his current tendinitis.

Abbey Mastracco was among the first to report on X about the DH situation: “Jorge Polanco is off today, his Achilles doesn’t feel great after playing yesterday. Carlos Mendoza said that at some point they might have to place him on the IL, but the situation remains ‘fluid.’”

Through the early part of the MLB season, Polanco has recorded eight hits in 40 at-bats, with just one RBI and no home runs. His .200 batting average reflects a slow start and limited offensive production so far.

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Mets unlikely to lose much without Polanco

At this stage of the season, Polanco hasn’t been a major factor for the Mets, meaning the team can manage if he’s out temporarily. In addition to serving as a designated hitter, he has also been used as a backup option at first and second base, offering defensive flexibility as an infielder.

The Mets are currently in a solid position with their depth. Beyond Baty and Vientos as DH options, players like Luis Robert Jr. and Francisco Lindor are also available, though the latter is less likely to shift roles and has yet to find his rhythm early in 2026.

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With a 7-6 record and sitting third in the NL East, the Mets are holding their own. They could be in a stronger position, but they remain ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies, who are currently 6-6 and in fourth place.