Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa reveal what still needs to happen for them to play in the 2026 WBC

José Altuve is one of the players expected to be part of Team Venezuela at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and he recently said he is waiting for final approval from his team in order to participate in the tournament.

“If I get the opportunity, I’d like to go. I’ve already signed all the paperwork saying I’m willing to play, just like I did in the last two WBCs. It’s always an honor to represent my country. I played in the last one and the one before that, and I’m trying to do it again, but I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. It feels like this year lines up for me, so I’m hoping everything gets cleared up and I can go,” Altuve told Javier González (@astros_coverage) in Spanish.

Astros batting coach Omar López was a bit more direct when discussing what ultimately remains before a final decision is made. “Well, I pray for him and for everyone. I mean, that’s not in our hands. We can’t create panic over it. It’s simply not under our control — it’s up to the insurance companies to review the medical records and make a decision,” López said.

Carlos Correa’s WBC situation

Carlos Correa is another player widely expected to suit up in the World Baseball Classic, this time for Team Puerto Rico, and he finds himself in a situation similar to Altuve’s.

González responded to a fan on X who asked whether Correa had said anything about playing in the WBC. “He said he has everything ready to attend. He’s just waiting for team approval (which shouldn’t be an issue),” González wrote (translated from Spanish).

Correa also made an interesting comment to the media during Fan Fest, revealing that he has been preparing during the MLB off-season to play third base, knowing that he will have fewer opportunities to play shortstop following the arrival of Nick Allen.