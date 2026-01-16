Former Jose Altuve teammate signs two-year deal with the Twins

Jose Altuve watched several of his Astros teammates depart following the 2025 season, and one of them will now continue his career with the Minnesota Twins. That player is Victor Caratini, who appeared in 114 games for Houston last season in what was his ninth year in the majors, after agreeing to a two-year deal with Minnesota.

Ken Rosenthal reported the news on X: “Source confirms: Free-agent catcher Victor Caratini in agreement with Twins on two-year contract.” Robert Murray also confirmed the signing, marking another move in what has been an active week for the Twins.

Between Monday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 16, the Twins signed 20 players to minor league deals, though Caratini was not the only catcher added this week. Minnesota also signed Jeferson Abreu to a minor league contract, and while he is not guaranteed a spot, he could compete for a roster role if he performs well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Caratini brings to the Twins

Caratini is a veteran who not only spent time with the Astros alongside Altuve and other star players, but has also played for the Brewers, Padres, and Cubs. He has appeared in five postseason games, a limited sample, but over the course of the regular season he has been a reliable contributor, logging 720 career games and 2,233 plate appearances.

Advertisement

The 2025 season was not only Caratini’s final year in Houston, but also the most productive of his career. He set career highs with 89 hits, 35 runs scored, 386 plate appearances, and 46 RBIs, while posting a .259 batting average, his third-best mark, and establishing a personal best with 12 home runs.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees reportedly in trade talks with NL Central team as Cody Bellinger saga extends

The Twins are adding a player coming off a strong season in Houston, with ample experience and familiarity with AL competition. At 32, Caratini profiles as an ideal backup catcher who can step in as a starter if injuries or other issues arise.