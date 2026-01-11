Jose Ramirez turns heads with major admission about his future with the Guardians

In weeks when the MLB offseason has been more active than ever, there has been plenty of talk about what could happen with Jose Ramirez in 2026. To the relief of the Cleveland Guardians, the seven-time All-Star appears to have a clear idea of what he wants for his future.

During a recent interview with MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Dominican spoke about how he feels in Cleveland and made it clear that he would choose to stay there as long as he continues playing professional baseball.

“I’m very grateful with the Cleveland Guardians and its fans, who have always supported me throughout my career. I feel I should stay here for the rest of my career because of the incredible treatment I have always received from the fans; I can’t thank them enough for how loving they have been to me.”

The Guardians managed to reach the first round of the playoffs in 2025, but unfortunately fell 6–3 to the Detroit Tigers. Looking ahead, they trust that Ramirez and his teammates can make a big impact in 2026.

José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians.

Ramirez’s vision regarding his contract extension with the Guardians

His strong performances led Ramirez to sign a contract extension back in 2022. It was a seven-year, $141 million deal, which Ramirez acknowledged was below market value, though he said he understands the limitations of a small-market team.

“That was ultimately my decision…I got a significant salary bump,” he said, via translation from Master Flip on X. “I knew it wasn’t fully reflective of my market value…But I’m a veteran, I understand how the game works.

“Cleveland is a small-market team, and they simply can’t pay me what I could command on the open market. So I told them, Let’s find a fair agreement that works for both sides.”

Jose Ramirez’s 2025 stats

Jose Ramirez continued to be the cornerstone of the Cleveland Guardians’ offense in 2025, posting a stellar .283 batting average alongside 30 home runs. His elite production resulted in 85 RBIs and a robust .863 OPS, marks that once again solidified his status as one of the premier third basemen in the American League.

