Team USA batting order vs. Mexico for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Team USA is looking to end Mexico’s dominance over the past 20 years and will use a slightly different batting order in an attempt to slow down the Mexican squad in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

By Richard Tovar

Cal Raleigh of Team United States
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesCal Raleigh of Team United States

Team USA will use a slightly different batting order as it looks to end Mexico’s long-standing winning streak against the national team in the World Baseball Classic, especially in a 2026 tournament where Aaron Judge is expected to play a key role producing at the plate.

Leading off the batting order for Team USA is Bobby Witt Jr., in what appears to be part of a strategy by the national team to attack the veteran Mexican pitcher, a former New York Yankees draft pick, who will take the mound as the starter.

The next two names in the United States lineup are Bryce Harper of the Phillies and Aaron Judge, both of whom are expected to make a major impact against a Mexican team known for its strong defense around the diamond.

Team USA batting order vs. Mexico

Mark DeRosa and his coaching staff are clearly looking to bring power to the plate against Mexico. Behind the first three hitters in the order is Kyle Schwarber, who has consistently been a productive bat for Team USA in World Baseball Classic play.

Bobby Witt Jr. with Team USA (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
  • SS Bobby Witt Jr.
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • RF Aaron Judge
  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • 3B Alex Bregman
  • C Cal Raleigh
  • LF Roman Anthony
  • CF Byron Buxton
  • 2B Brice Turang
Where are the 2026 World Baseball Classic games being played?

see also

Cal Raleigh hitting behind Alex Bregman forms a particularly dangerous combination that could do serious damage against Mexico, especially considering Raleigh’s performance last MLB season, when he hit .247 with 60 home runs and earned an MVP nomination, an award that ultimately went to Judge.

Mexico may not have the same level of dangerous arms as Team USA, but that was also the case in 2023. Even so, with those same types of pitchers they were able to defeat the heavily favored Americans 11–5, a lineup that included Mike Trout and other top sluggers in the batter’s box.

