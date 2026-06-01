Juan Soto explains how he’s helping Carson Benge and AJ Ewing adjust with the NY Mets

Juan Soto as a veteran is valuable to the New York Mets, but he is also helping young players like Carson Benge and AJ Ewing adapt in a friendly way.

Juan Soto explained how he is trying to take a unique approach to help rookies Carson Benge and AJ Ewing adjust with the New York Mets. The outfielder has naturally stepped into a prominent leadership role to guide. Soto revealed he focuses entirely on treating the young players as his true equals.

The highly insightful post-game discussion was captured on X by SNY. “I don’t try to be a mentor. I try to be one of them. I try to make them feel like they are a part of this, they are the same as me, they have the same voice,” Soto openly shared regarding his modern style of leadership with the Mets.

He continued by passionately praising their fearless defensive hustle and the hilarious nicknames the young outfield duo have given one another. “They call each other psychopaths. I’m like, ‘yeah, you guys are.’ It’s just crazy how hard they’re going into the wall or running around the field. It’s incredible. It’s really fun to watch,” Soto added with a smile.

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Benge and Ewing season so far in New York

Ewing has quickly shown flashes of his massive potential since his promotion. The young outfielder blasted the very first home run of his MLB career against Detroit and recently made a spectacular diving catch to save extra bases against Miami. His energetic style of play has given the team a noticeable spark on both sides of the ball.

The great Howie Rose just referred to this as a "Lenny Dykstra catch" from young A.J. Ewing. Saved at least one run, to be sure. pic.twitter.com/QEJqpkreJf — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 31, 2026

Benge has also delivered highly impactful moments at the plate with 4 home runs this year. Recently launching his first career leadoff home run during Sunday’s dominant 10-1 victory over the Marlins. His ability to step up in clutch situations, including a multi-hit performance against Cincinnati, proves he is ready for the brightest lights.

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Meanwhile, Soto continues to carry a massive load at the plate to help navigate the Mets through an incredibly tough and turbulent year while having a .305 batting average. The Dominican superstar punctuated a massive three-game weekend sweep of Miami by launching a spectacular grand slam in the sixth inning.