Key NY Mets player against Phillies, Nolan McLean, issues bold warning about prospect Jonah Tong

The New York Mets capitalized on Wednesday’s results, turning in a standout performance to inch closer to securing a direct postseason berth. Against the Philadelphia Phillies, Nolan McLean emerged as a pivotal player, and the spotlight turned to another name on everyone’s lips: Jonah Tong.

When media caught up with McLean post-game, the conversation veered beyond his own impressive performance to focus on Tong, a promising talent recently elevated to the majors. McLean issued a bold statement regarding Tong’s potential impact in Major League Baseball.

“It just gets on you, and that was only in the bullpen,” McLean commented on Tong’s pitching prowess. “I can’t imagine being a hitter having to face him with his unique delivery and mid-to-upper 90s fastball.” McLean continued, “That kid’s special. I remember when I was first drafted, standing in bullpens just to watch. I haven’t seen a fastball like that before.”

McLean’s remarks serve as a warning to other MLB hitters about Tong’s formidable pitching capabilities. Meanwhile, McLean’s own outstanding performance is drawing positive reactions from the Mets’ fanbase across social media platforms.

McLean reflects on performance against the Phillies

Beyond praising his teammate, McLean was a standout in the Mets’ series finale against the Phillies. His impressive statistics caught the attention of the media, prompting him to comment on his current form.

“Once I felt like I could throw anything for a strike, it was game on,” McLean shared with reporters. “The hitters here are the best in the world, and I know that. But I also know I have good stuff, and if I go out there and execute, I can get a lot of guys out.”

McLean sets early-season record with the Mets

McLean is making waves not just for his recent effort against the Phillies; his first three career games in MLB have been record-setting for the Mets. Also, he just entered in franchise history with an outstanding record set after the game after Philadelphia.

As reported by MLB.com, McLean is the first pitcher in Mets history to win his first three career starts. He boasts remarkable stats with a 0.89 ERA over 20.1 innings pitched, striking out 21 and allowing only 10 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, 1 home run, and 4 walks. These numbers are a promising sign for the Mets as the regular season winds down, suggesting a bright future ahead.

