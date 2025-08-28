Carlos Mendoza’s one-word reaction after Nolan McLean makes stunning Mets history vs. Bryce Harper’s Phillies

The New York Mets entered Wednesday night needing a spark, their roster battered by injuries and their playoff hopes in danger of fading. What they got instead was a performance that could redefine the season. Rookie pitcher Nolan McLean delivered eight scoreless innings against Bryce Harper‘s Philadelphia Phillies, carrying the Mets to a decisive 6–0 win at Citi Field.

For Carlos Mendoza, the first-year manager balancing expectations with reality, the moment was surreal. Just two weeks ago, he had urged caution when fans began clamoring for McLean to be the team’s savior. Yet with every pitch, the rookie made his case stronger, dominating one of baseball’s best lineups with a calm presence that belied his inexperience.

The victory not only sealed a sweep of the Phillies but also tightened the National League East race. The Mets now trail by just four games with 29 to play. In a season defined by uncertainty, McLean’s emergence has shifted the conversation, giving New York both hope and momentum as September looms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Has Nolan McLean changed the Mets’ playoff outlook?

McLean has quickly turned promise into production. After three starts, he owns a 3–0 record with a 0.89 ERA, becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to win his first three outings. “All I can say is, ‘wow,’” Mendoza said postgame via SNYtv. “He dominated one of the best lineups in the league. He made it look easy.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“He’s got electric stuff, but he’s also got pitchability,” Mendoza said of McLean, before adding that the rookie’s fearlessness could be contagious for the rest of the staff.

Advertisement

see also Jordan Romano sets unwanted franchise record after Rob Thompson calls him up to play against NY Mets

Can the Mets’ youthful arms carry them down the stretch?

McLean is not the only young pitcher expected to play a pivotal role. The Mets have also called up 22-year-old Jonah Tong, their No. 2 pitching prospect, who will debut Friday against the Miami Marlins.

Advertisement

Together, McLean and Tong represent both the immediate solution and the longer-term vision the Mets have for sustaining success. With the postseason picture tightening, their performances could determine how far this team goes.

SurveyCan Nolan McLean help the Mets reach the postseason? Can Nolan McLean help the Mets reach the postseason? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mets now turn to Miami for a critical series that will test whether this surge can last. With McLean anchoring the rotation and Tong set to join him, New York suddenly has youth, momentum, and belief on its side at exactly the right moment.