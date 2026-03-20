Kodai Senga impresses again as Carlos Mendoza says NY Mets ace is ‘close’ to peak form

The New York Mets are seeing encouraging signs from Kodai Senga, as manager Carlos Mendoza believes the right-hander is nearing peak form following another solid spring training performance. Senga tossed four scoreless innings against the Houston Astros, reinforcing optimism after an injury-affected 2025 season.

“I think he’s close… Watching him this early, throwing the ball the way he’s been throwing the ball, it seems like everything is working for him,” Mendoza said after the outing according to SNY.

Senga allowed three hits and one walk but managed to work through traffic effectively, showcasing improved command and sharp secondary pitches. After an inconsistent spring debut, he has now delivered seven consecutive scoreless innings across his last two starts, striking out nine batters in that span.

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Senga showing signs of ace-level form early in spring

The Mets have been stacking positives this spring. After Mendoza backed Mark Vientos despite spring struggles, Senga added another with a dominant showing, highlighted by a fastball up to 99 mph and sharp secondary pitches.

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“Everything seems to be working… Slider, sweeper. Fastball command came and went, but overall, the secondaries were sharp,” Mendoza added, pointing to the balance in Senga’s pitch mix.

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Mets encouraged by health and consistency

After dealing with injuries and trade speculation last year, Senga has emphasized health as the key factor behind his performance. That focus has resonated inside the clubhouse, where teammate Juan Soto reinforced the confidence surrounding the right-hander. “That’s our ace. If he stays healthy, he’s going to help the team to go all the way,” Soto said.

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With one more spring start remaining, Senga appears on track to anchor a Mets rotation that could become a major factor if he maintains this level heading into the regular season.

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