Players born in England and abroad who are playing for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup

In Scotland's 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup, there are several players born abroad—specifically from England—who have chosen to represent the Tartan Army on the world stage.

Scotland is ready for the 2026 World Cup, and it will do it with a squad bolstered by several players born abroad. In total, seven players on its 26-man roster were born outside of Scotland.

The Tartan Army secured its ticket to the tournament after historic performances in qualifying, including crucial goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean vs Denmark. Drawn into a challenging Group C alongside Brazil, Haiti, and Morocco, Scotland will look to make a statement with a highly versatile roster.

The seven players born outside of Scotland include:

Angus Gunn (England)

Scott McTominay (England)

Che Adams (England)

George Hirst (England)

Tyler Fletcher (England)

Lyndon Dykes (Australia)

Kieran Tierney (Isle of Man)

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Scotland’s journey to the 2026 World Cup

While Scotland punched its ticket to the 2026 World Cup without needing the playoff route, it was far from an easy path through the UEFA qualifiers.

Situated in a tough qualifying group alongside Denmark, Greece, and Belarus, the Scottish side managed to secure 13 out of 18 possible points. Denmark provided the fiercest opposition, setting up a decisive final group match where Scotland defeated the Danes 4-2 to secure top spot and an automatic place in the World Cup.

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The squad also boasts the oldest player in the entire tournament: 43-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon (while Mexico features the youngest in Gilberto Mora). The veteran keeper was vital in the final stretch of the qualifiers and will be pushing Angus Gunn for minutes in goal throughout the tournament.

Scotland’s match schedule in the 2026 World Cup

Scotland shares Group C with Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti in what many analysts regard as one of the most competitive groups in the tournament. The Europeans will try to advance to the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Match Date Kickoff Time (ET) Haiti vs. Scotland June 13 9:00 PM Scotland vs. Morocco June 19 6:00 PM Scotland vs. Brazil June 24 6:00 PM