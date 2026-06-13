What happens if Scotland win, tie or lose vs Haiti today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Scotland and Haiti will make their 2026 World Cup debut at Boston Stadium in what can be an exciting Group C match.The Tartan Army will be looking to establish itself as a team to be reckon with in a very competitive group, making it crucial to get off to a strong start.

Steve Clarke’s team knows that this is, on paper, the most winnable game in Group C, as Haiti is the weaker team of the group according to its FIFA ranking. Hence, three points should be imperative to then battle against Brazil and Morocco.

In fact, after the game against Haiti, Scotland will face off against Morocco on June 19, to then end their group stage action against Brazil in June 24. The ambition for the Tartan Army is to get to the knockout stages, so it must be sharp from the get-go. You can know things like how to watch Scotland vs Haiti following Bolavip’s World Cup coverage.

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What happens if Scotland defeat Haiti?

If Scotland win their opening match against Haiti, they would not only secure their first three points of the tournament, but also put pressure on their tougher group rivals. Depending on the result between Brazil and Morocco, Scotland could even top the group. There are players from England and abroad that will represent Scotland in the World Cup to help them achieve success.

Scotland’s Che Adams

What happens if Scotland and Haiti tie?

If Scotland and Haiti tie, both sides would finish the opening matchday with one point and, depending on how Brazil and Morocco end up, that would determine their spot on Group C.

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What happens if Scotland lose to Haiti?

If Scotland lose to Haiti, they would start the tournament with zero points. This will force them to have positive results in their matches against Brazil and Morocco. However, the morale would be really low. A win for Haiti would be considered a massive upset in this 2026 World Cup.