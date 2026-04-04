Konnor Griffin reveals how he felt after his Pirates debut: ‘It was awesome’

Konnor Griffin experienced a dream come true Friday afternoon as he made his debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates, leaving an immediate mark in front of a sellout crowd of 38,986 at PNC Park. Batting seventh and starting at shortstop, Griffin smashed an RBI double in his very first Major League at-bat, sparking a four-run second inning and helping the Pirates edge the Baltimore Orioles 5-4.

“It was awesome,” Griffin said, according to MLB.com. “Getting a win, as well, was the cherry on top. That was hands down one of the best days of my life.” The 19-year-old shortstop also acknowledged the Pirates organization and scout Darren Mazeroski, who signed him after taking a chance on the young prospect.

Griffin’s ascent to the majors has been impressive. Considered a five-tool player, he slashed .438/.571/.625 in five Triple-A games this season and hit .333 with 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases in 122 games last year, earning Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year award.

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His debut made him the youngest Pirate to collect a hit in an MLB debut since Bill Mazeroski in 1956, with Pittsburgh’s rising talent drawing wider attention as NY Yankees keep eyes on Paul Skenes.

Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pirates in action in his major league debut. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Immediate impact at the plate

In his first at-bat, Griffin crushed a 1-2 curveball from Orioles starter Kyle Bradish into the left-center-field gap at 105.8 mph, scoring on a single by Jared Triolo. The double ignited a four-run second inning, giving starter Mitch Keller a comfortable lead to work with.

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A moment to remember

Beyond the numbers, Griffin focused on savoring the moment. “Running onto the field, hearing my name called, I tried to just be present. I couldn’t really feel my feet much, but I just tried to be where my feet were and enjoy the moment,” he said.

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Griffin also honored Bill Mazeroski’s legacy and acknowledged Darren Mazeroski’s role in his journey, highlighting the personal meaning behind his historic debut.