NY Yankees keep eyes on Paul Skenes, putting Pirates in spotlight

The New York Yankees remain linked to Paul Skenes, the star right-handed pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Despite a rough start to his third MLB season, Skenes has been one of baseball’s top pitchers since his May 2024 debut.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Yankees tried to trade for Skenes at last year’s deadline, offering four top prospects, a package the Pirates rejected. “The Pirates have no intention to trade Skenes ... in the foreseeable future,” Heyman wrote, “but expect the Yankees to circle back if they ever detect even a glimmer of an opening.”

Skenes, who recently drew attention after his ERA was destroyed by the NY Mets on Opening Day, still has four years left on his contract, but with free agency approaching in 2029, trade talk is expected to grow. The Yankees’ history suggests they’ll make another push if an opportunity appears.

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Yankees’ aggressive approach

The previous trade offer may have included Cam Schlittler, George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones, and Carlos Lagrange. The willingness to offer top prospects shows how committed the Yankees are to adding elite talent whenever possible.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pirates walks off the field after being taken out of the game. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Skenes’ mix of youth and dominance makes him a rare asset, highlighting New York’s strategy to strengthen its roster through trades or future free agency.

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Implications for the Pirates

For the Pirates, the trade speculation around Skenes is a challenge. While he remains under contract, the closer he gets to free agency, the more attention his future draws.

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Pittsburgh must balance developing the team with managing distractions from ongoing trade rumors. The Yankees’ continued interest underscores that Skenes’ long-term future with the Pirates is far from certain.