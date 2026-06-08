FIFA World Cup anthems history: How many times has Shakira been involved in the official song?

From Shakira’s iconic rise in 2010 to her continued presence in FIFA’s biggest stages, the World Cup soundtrack has a familiar name attached. But how deep does her involvement in official anthems really go?

After more than a decade, Shakira is once again at the center of the World Cup soundtrack. The Colombian superstar has become one of the few artists whose music is instantly associated with the tournament.

Her World Cup story began in 2010 when she performed the official tournament song, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), a global hit that remains one of the most recognizable sports anthems ever recorded.

WNow, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, she has teamed up with Burna Boy for Dai Dai. The release has sparked a simple question: just how many times has she been involved?

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How many FIFA World Cup songs has Shakira performed?

Shakira has been involved in three major FIFA World Cup songs across three different tournaments, making her one of the most recurring artists in the competition’s modern history. Her World Cup legacy includes big hits.

Shakira performs during the closing ceremony prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final (Source: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Her first and most iconic contribution came in 2010 with Waka Waka, the anthem of the South Africa World Cup. It became a global phenomenon, topping charts worldwide and later being recognized as one of the most successful songs.

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It also defined the modern standard for how tournament anthems blend sport, culture, and global pop music. In 2014, she returned with La La La (Brazil 2014), a track used heavily in FIFA promotions and performances during the tournament.

While not the official anthem of the competition, it became strongly associated with the World Cup thanks to its viral music video and global reach. More than a decade later, FIFA confirmed her return once again for 2026 with Dai Dai.

Which FIFA World Cup song was the biggest hit?

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is widely considered the biggest FIFA World Cup song ever released, both commercially and culturally. The 2010 anthem became a worldwide phenomenon, topping charts in multiple countries.

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The song’s success went far beyond soccer. Its fusion of Afro-pop rhythms, uplifting lyrics and global appeal helped it transcend the tournament itself. It remains a staple at sporting events, celebrations and international broadcasts.

While other World Cup songs like Ricky Martin’s “La Copa de la Vida” (1998) and Pitbull’s “We Are One (Ole Ola)” (2014) also achieved major popularity, none have matched the global cultural footprint of Shakira’s 2010 anthem.

Why has Shakira become so closely associated with the World Cup?

Shakira has become closely associated with the FIFA World Cup because she has consistently delivered the tournament’s most recognizable and globally successful music across multiple editions.

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The breakthrough moment came in 2010, when Waka Waka became a global anthem that defined the South Africa tournament. Its success elevated her status within FIFA events and established her as a go-to artist for future editions.

Her continued involvement in 2014 and again in 2026 reinforced that connection. Few artists have been repeatedly selected across different World Cup cycles, and her international appeal and multilingual audience make her a natural fit.