Are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at every Cowboys game? Why they were in Rio, Brazil

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are usually associated with Cowboys home games, but their trip to Brazil added a new twist. Their role in the historic Ravens matchup at Maracana brought the DCC into the spotlight far from Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are not at every Dallas Cowboys game, but their presence in Rio de Janeiro was impossible to miss. Director Kelli Finglass‘s group became a fundamental part of the experience in Brazil.

The iconic squad normally performs at the home games at AT&T Stadium, with the 2026 program calling for approximately 10 home-game appearances during the season. But the Cowboys’ trip called for something different.

When the Cowboys faced the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium, the DCC were part of the NFL’s first regular-season game in Rio. Their trip was tied to the larger entertainment production surrounding the matchup.

Advertisement

Why the Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Brazil appearance was different

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ appearance in Brazil was different because they were brought to Rio specifically as part of the NFL’s entertainment production around the Cowboys-Ravens game, including the halftime show, rather than simply traveling with the team for a regular game.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ravens in Brazil (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The 2026 DCC program says the squad performs at approximately 10 Cowboys home games during the season, while other appearances are considered separate, paid opportunities.

Advertisement

That distinction is important because the matchup was not played at AT&T Stadium. Dallas’ official schedule lists Week 3 against Baltimore at Maracana Stadium in Rio, making it the Cowboys’ international game of the regular season.

The NFL selected Dallas to participate in its first regular-season game in Rio, part of a record nine international games across four continents in 2026. The choice also fit the organization’s broader strategy for the Rio game.

The league has identified Brazil as one of its major international markets, noting that the country has more than 36 million NFL fans, and said the 2026 game was part of a longer-term commitment to bringing regular-season football to Rio.

Advertisement

Key takeaways