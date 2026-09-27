Could Ricky Martin headline Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in 2027?

Ricky Martin has already made his mark on the NFL’s biggest stage, but could his connection to the Super Bowl continue at SoFi Stadium? The 2027 halftime show remains a major question.

Ricky Martin is preparing for a new chapter in his performing history at major sporting events, particularly with the NFL. This time, he has been selected for the halftime show during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys game.

After it was announced that he would headline the entertainment lineup in Rio de Janeiro alongside Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio, many fans began wondering whether this could be an Easter egg for the Super Bowl LXI.

The next Super Bowl, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2027, could feature the Puerto Rican artist. However, for now, it is only a rumor, much like the long list of potential performers…

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Why is Ricky Martin linked to Super Bowl LXI?

Ricky Martin has been one of the many artists whose names have been included among the potential candidates to headline the next Super Bowl in 2027, alongside big names such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

Ricky Martin performs with Bad Bunny onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (Source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

It comes as no surprise that the NFL reaches out to major musicians for the highly anticipated show, where these stars do not receive an official payment, just like the Puerto Rican artist during the Ravens vs. Cowboys halftime show.

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The rumor began after it was confirmed that he would be in charge of the entertainment for the game on Sunday, September 27, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There is no doubt that he would have an extensive catalog of hits to draw from.

Has Ricky Martin performed at the Super Bowl before?

Yes! Ricky Martin performed at the Super Bowl in 2026, but not as the headliner. Instead, he joined Bad Bunny during his “LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii” set. It was his first appearance in an NFL halftime show.

The appearance also placed him in a particularly notable stretch for Latin music at the Super Bowl. Bad Bunny became the first artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show primarily in Spanish.

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