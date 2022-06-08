After the firing of Joe Maddon on Monday the Angels continued their losing streak and pitching ace Shohei Ohtani knows there is blame all around.

It’s now 13 games in a row for the Los Angeles Angels, yes, a 13-game losing streak after yet another loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Considered to be one of the best teams of the MLB on paper the Angels fired their manager Joe Maddon on Monday as a result of their 27-30 season.

Maddon coached the Angels from 2020- 2022, but before that won manager of the year three times and two World Series in 2002 and 2016. The team had fallen off greatly in the last few weeks and after the club started yet another series with a defeat the brass pulled the plug.

Now Shohei Ohtani, the Angels two-way player, is making everyone aware all the teams ills are not on the former manager. Players like himself and Mike Trout have to man up and admit they are playing below expectations.

Shohei Ohtani on Angels losing streak

“Obviously this is not all Joe’s fault. Players are, myself, in part to blame, because I was underperforming. I just want to say thank you to Joe, I appreciate everything he’s done for me”, was tweeted out by The Athletic’s Sam Blum.

This season the two-way player has a 3-4 record and an ERA of 3.99. In his last seven games at the plate Shohei Ohtani has a batting average of .192 striking out nine times.

Other stars such as Mike Trout have fared no better during the rough patch of games and the Angels will try to snap their 13-game slump against the Red Sox this evening.