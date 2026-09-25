Jamaica vs Guatemala: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on September 25, 2026

Jamaica host Guatemala at National Stadium in Kingston for a League A Group B clash in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League. With both teams beginning their campaigns, here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jamaica vs Guatemala Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Jamaica vs Guatemala in the USA

Jamaica vs Guatemala will be available in the United States on FOX Soccer Plus, with streaming available through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Jamaica vs Guatemala for free?

Fubo is currently offering a 5-day free trial for the Jamaica vs Guatemala broadcast, with its official match page displaying the game on FOX Soccer Plus and the option to “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Jamaica and Guatemala will begin their 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League campaigns in League A, Group B, a six-team section that also includes Honduras, Suriname, Martinique and El Salvador.

The group stage uses a Swiss-style format, with each team playing four matches—two at home and two away. The top two finishers will advance to the League A quarterfinals, where they will face the four pre-seeded teams: Mexico, the United States, Canada and Panama.

Ethan Pinnock of Jamaica during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament final match (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

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The stakes are also tied to the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. The Nations League serves as part of the qualification pathway for the tournament, so Jamaica and Guatemala will be looking to collect points from the start rather than leave themselves chasing the standings later in the campaign.

The September 25 meeting is particularly important because it is the first of four group-stage matches for both teams during the September-October window. Jamaica then hosts Honduras on September 28, while Guatemala visits El Salvador on the same day. The two teams will have limited time to recover between their opening fixtures and their second group matches, making the result in Kingston especially valuable.

What time is the Jamaica vs Guatemala match?

The Jamaica vs Guatemala match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 8:00 PM ET. Concacaf’s official schedule lists the match at 7:00 PM local time at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

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