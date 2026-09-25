NY Giants get positive update on LT Andrew Thomas ahead of Week 3 game vs Titans

The New York Giants had their star left tackle Andrew Thomas back practicing ahead of Week 3 when they play the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Giants are in the middle of a bad injury streak. Jaxson Dart will get knee surgery, but at least they have left tackle Andrew Thomas back practicing. Given that Week 3 pits them against the Tennessee Titans, this is a must win game.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Andrew Thomas, who was dealing with a groin injury, was practicing. Per Raanan, this is a “good sign” for him to play against the Titans.

Given that Jaxson Dart will be sidelined, and Jameis Winston being under center now, having Thomas back is key. After all, Winston is less mobile than Dart and needs more protection.

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Is Andrew Thomas good?

Andrew Thomas is an elite, Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle for the New York Giants when healthy. He is very well-rounded and makes Winston have more peace in the pocket as Thomas guards his blind side.

Thomas ranked third among tackles with an 87.2 pass-blocking grade, allowing just zero sacks and very few pressures over a full heavy workload of snaps. He was also voted as the No. 8 overall offensive tackle in the NFL by league executives, coaches, and scouts via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler rankings. Hence, he is key.

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Giants need a win under Winston

Without Dart, the Giants expectations came crashing down. After all, he is a sensational signal-caller that fully executes the playbook. With Dart, the chains move. However, now it’s Jameis Winston.

To be fair, he is a very good backup, but he is a backup nevertheless. A win would give the team a positive outlook for the season. Even with Winston, the Titans aren’t precisely the best of teams, so the Giants should be brave.

Key takeaways

Left tackle Andrew Thomas returned to practice ahead of the Week 3 game against Tennessee.

returned to practice ahead of the Week 3 game against Tennessee. Quarterback Jaxson Dart will undergo knee surgery, putting backup Jameis Winston under center.

will undergo knee surgery, putting backup Jameis Winston under center. Thomas earned an 87.2 pass-blocking grade, ranking third among all NFL tackles.