The first time a baseball player breaks a double record related to home runs and stolen bases, this time it was Julio Rodriguez's turn. Check here what he did.

The Seattle Mariners have a slightly negative record with 40 wins and 42 losses in the 2022 MLB season, they are in second spot in the AL West but at least the team is in a position to reach the playoffs.

Julio Rodriguez has been playing for the Seattle Mariners since April 8, his MLB debut was with the Mariners, plus he is a young outfielder who has a lot to give and this season is likely to be special for him. To date Rodriguez has 15 home runs and 41 RBI.

The most recent game for the Seattle Mariners was a victory on July 4 against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, the third consecutive victory for the Mariners since July 2, so far they have only one loss in July against the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez breaks a home run and stolen bases record

Julio Rodriguez recently hit a home run during the win against the San Diego Padres, that was the 15th home run for Rodriguez this season and that makes him the fastest player in MLB history with 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases in only 81 career games.

Two other players who had previously established that record were Barry Bonds with 82 games and another MLB legend like Ellis Burks who achieved his 15-20 with only 90 games. The source for the stats is Sarah Langs (ESPN). Other players like Mike Trout and Ronald Acuña Jr also fall into the same list.

