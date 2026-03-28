Marlins have depth chart options if Christopher Morel goes down

Miami Marlins fans may have reason for concern after it was reported that Christopher Morel was unable to play against the Colorado Rockies in the team’s season opener. Miami still secured the win, but the absence of their first baseman could become an issue.

The Marlins do have options on the roster. Connor Norby, Griffin Conine, Liam Hicks, and Graham Pauley are all listed on the team’s updated depth chart on ESPN. While Morel’s “injury” has not been fully confirmed, the manager addressed the situation.

“Clayton McCullough’s postgame presser: Told us Christopher Morel will get imaging tomorrow,” reported Kevin Barral on X (@kevin_barral). At the very least, the team is moving quickly to determine the severity of the left oblique strain the infielder is dealing with.

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The ideal short-term replacement for Morel

Among the available options, Norby stepped in at first base during the opener and delivered two hits, starting the season with a .667 average. For now, he appears to be the most logical option to hold down the position.

Clayton McCullough’s postgame presser



Told us Christopher Morel will get imaging tomorrow #Marlins @FishOnFirst pic.twitter.com/dnhrNmYXfI — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) March 28, 2026

It’s also worth noting that Morel can serve as a designated hitter. With him unavailable, Owen Caissie took over that role and went 1-for-4 with a .250 average, one RBI, and two strikeouts in his first game of the season.

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Fans were eager to see Morel in the matchup against Kyle Freeland, not only because it was Opening Day but also due to his solid numbers against the left-hander, a .250 average with two home runs in eight at-bats. That matchup, however, will have to wait.