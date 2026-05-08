NY Giants confirm jersey numbers for 2026 draft class

The New York Giants have officially confirmed the rookie minicamp jersey numbers for several of their newest draft picks, offering fans another early glimpse at the franchise’s rebuilding vision heading into the 2026 season. While jersey numbers may seem symbolic on the surface, each player attached to them represents an important part of the Giants’ long-term plan under John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen.

Among the most intriguing names is wide receiver Malachi Fields, who will wear No. 0 as he begins his NFL journey in New York. Fields arrives with expectations of becoming a major complementary weapon alongside Malik Nabers, potentially giving quarterback Jaxson Dart a dynamic young receiving duo capable of transforming the offense over the next several seasons.

The Giants also confirmed that Colton Hood will wear No. 12, while edge defender Arvell Reese takes No. 52. Hood is expected to compete immediately for snaps in the secondary as the Giants continue rebuilding their defensive backfield, while Reese could become an important rotational pass-rushing piece for a defense still trying to recover from the departure of Dexter Lawrence.

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Giants rookies expected to fill critical roster needs immediately

Beyond the skill positions, New York’s rookie class also reflects the organization’s effort to improve protection and physicality in the trenches. Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa will wear No. 65 and is viewed as an important addition to help protect Jaxson Dart as the franchise continues investing in the young quarterback’s development.

Offensive lineman J.C. Davis received No. 74, adding another developmental piece to help Dart. Meanwhile, Bobby Jamison-Travis will wear No. 97 as the Giants continue adding depth and athleticism across the defensive line rotation. Linebacker Joe Kelly will wear No. 51.

More than anything, the jersey number announcement serves as another reminder of how aggressively the Giants are reshaping the roster. From strengthening the pass rush after trading Dexter Lawrence to building around Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers offensively, nearly every rookie selection appears tied directly to a specific long-term organizational need.