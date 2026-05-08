NY Yankees shuffle roster with Spencer Jones call-up after Jasson Dominguez injury update

New York Yankees adjust roster with key moves involving Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez as the team continues its strong early-season run.

The New York Yankees made several roster adjustments ahead of Thursday’s game, with Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez, and pitcher Kervin Castro all central to the latest moves as the club continues its strong early-season form.

The Yankees placed Jasson Dominguez on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder AC joint sprain, opening a spot on the roster that led to the recall of Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In a corresponding pitching move, the club also recalled right-hander Kervin Castro to reinforce the bullpen depth.

According to the team’s official transactions, the decisions were made prior to first pitch as New York balances a deep roster with the challenges of early-season injuries. Dominguez’s absence removes an athletic option from the outfield mix, while Jones now gets another opportunity to contribute at the major league level.

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Spencer Jones gets another opportunity in the Bronx

With Dominguez sidelined, the Yankees are turning again to Jones, whose power profile has made him one of the organization’s most closely watched prospects. His promotion signals continued confidence in his development and gives him a chance to carve out a role in a competitive roster.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled RHP Kervin Castro (#74) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Placed OF Jasson Domínguez on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

• Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 8, 2026

The Yankees have emphasized internal depth throughout their strong 26-12 start, and Spencer Jones’ presence adds another high-upside bat to evaluate at the MLB level.

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Roster flexibility tested during early surge

The loss of Jasson Dominguez slightly alters the Yankees’ outfield rotation, but the team has remained aggressive in managing depth across positions. Meanwhile, the addition of Kervin Castro provides bullpen support as New York continues navigating a demanding schedule.

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Despite the changes, the Yankees remain one of the league’s top-performing teams, leaning on roster versatility to sustain momentum.