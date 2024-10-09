MLB News: Francisco Lindor sends clear message to the Mets fans after the victory against the Phillies

Following their impressive 2-7 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets are setting their sights on Game 4 of the MLB Postseason Series, with Francisco Lindor emerging as a crucial factor for securing another win.

In a game largely controlled by the Mets, Lindor was a standout player. While the Phillies dominated Game 2, this time New York demonstrated they are serious contenders in this postseason run.

After Game 3, Lindor expressed his excitement about representing the Mets: “It’s amazing. The fans put on a great show, the atmosphere was electric, and it’s fun to be here. I love representing the New York Mets.”

Lindor’s positive attitude has been a major boost for the team. Although his stats in Game 3 weren’t headline-grabbing, the energy he brought to the stadium and the fans played a significant role in the victory.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets gestures to Tyrone Taylor #15 after he threw Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies out at second base in the fourth inning during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City.

Lindor’s connection with Mets fans at an All-Time High

The relationship between Lindor and Mets fans is stronger than ever. One of the emotional highlights of the night was when Lindor took the field, with the crowd erupting in cheers.

Fans serenaded him after his month-long absence from Citi Field, and Lindor responded by helping lead the team to a crucial win that brings them closer to advancing in the postseason.

Following the victory in Game 1, Lindor shared his gratitude on Instagram, posting images and videos celebrating the win with the fans: “Thank you, Mets Nation! We keep climbing.”