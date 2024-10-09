Trending topics:
MLB News: Francisco Lindor sends clear message to the Mets fans after the victory against the Phillies

Following their impressive 2-7 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets are setting their sights on Game 4 of the MLB Postseason Series, with Francisco Lindor emerging as a crucial factor for securing another win.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on prior to Game Three of the Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on prior to Game Three of the Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

The New York Mets are on the brink of advancing to the next phase of the MLB postseason after a convincing 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at home, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series. Francisco Lindor continues to emerge as a key figure for the Mets.

In a game largely controlled by the Mets, Lindor was a standout player. While the Phillies dominated Game 2, this time New York demonstrated they are serious contenders in this postseason run.

After Game 3, Lindor expressed his excitement about representing the Mets: “It’s amazing. The fans put on a great show, the atmosphere was electric, and it’s fun to be here. I love representing the New York Mets.”

Lindor’s positive attitude has been a major boost for the team. Although his stats in Game 3 weren’t headline-grabbing, the energy he brought to the stadium and the fans played a significant role in the victory.

Francisco Lindor greeting the fans

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets gestures to Tyrone Taylor #15 after he threw Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies out at second base in the fourth inning during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City.

Lindor’s connection with Mets fans at an All-Time High

The relationship between Lindor and Mets fans is stronger than ever. One of the emotional highlights of the night was when Lindor took the field, with the crowd erupting in cheers.

Fans serenaded him after his month-long absence from Citi Field, and Lindor responded by helping lead the team to a crucial win that brings them closer to advancing in the postseason.

Following the victory in Game 1, Lindor shared his gratitude on Instagram, posting images and videos celebrating the win with the fans: “Thank you, Mets Nation! We keep climbing.”

Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

