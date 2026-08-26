NY Mets’ Bo Bichette looks to become a mentor to young prospects in Queens

Despite a disappointing 2026 MLB season, Bo Bichette believes that both Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing can take the New York Mets a long way in the near future.

The New York Mets have not had the best of seasons, that much is clear. However, according to Bo Bichette, there are plenty of reasons for optimism in Queens heading into next MLB season, with Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing emerging as the franchise’s leading prospects to make a major impact.

“I see potential in them that they could be really great players for a long time. They’ve already shown they are good players. But they could be great players for a long time. I really just want to be a small part in their journey toward becoming those players,” Bichette stated via The Athletic‘s Will Sammon.

Bichette also added: “As the season has gone on, the more time I spend here, the more I feel like a Met. They’re a huge part of the future here, and I just want what’s best for them.”

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It’s clear that things didn’t go as expected for the Mets this season. However, judging by Bo Bichette’s comments, there are still plenty of reasons for optimism. Will Benge and Ewing become the faces of the franchise in the near future?

A.J. Ewing #9 and Carson Benge #3 of the New York Mets celebrate their 10-2 win.

Mets rookies have made a statement this season

Even in what’s been a rough 2026 campaign for the Mets, the emergence of Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing has given Queens plenty of reason for optimism. Benge has stepped up nicely as a major-league regular, posting a .282 average alongside 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and a .342 OBP over 476 at-bats.

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Meanwhile, Ewing has shown impressive flashes of his toolset with a .244 average, 7 homers, 28 RBIs, and 41 runs scored through 89 games. With their blend of hit tools, athleticism, and early poise at the highest level, many around the organization already view this young duo as core pillars of the franchise’s future.

Will Bichette remain with Mets?

Bo Bichette is under contract with the Mets on a 3-year, $126 million deal he signed prior to the season ($42M AAV). However, his deal features an opt-out clause after this 2026 campaign, leaving his future in Queens somewhat up in the air.

While he has publicly stated how much he’s enjoying his time with the team, whether he actually suits up for the Mets next season hinges entirely on his decision this winter: he can either exercise his opt-out to test free agency again or stay put to collect the remaining $84 million on his contract over the next two years.