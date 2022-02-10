The extroverted former centerfielder for the New York Mets has made alternate plans if he is not invited to the team’s old-timers’ day.

Lenny Dykstra by far is one of the biggest fan favorites in New York Mets history, the small but determined outfielder was a clutch player for the Mets of the mid to late 80’s, winning the 1986 World Series with the club.

Dykstra’s life off the field has come under question over the years, from his gambling, drinking, and remarks about women, blacks, and homosexuals. Known as “nails”, Dykstra was always a fighter for the club and was known to even put his body at risk to make a play or steal a base.

The New York Mets are scheduled to have their first Old-Timers’ Day since 1994 on Aug. 27 at Citi Field. More than 40 previous New York Mets have been invited but Dykstra may not get an invite to the game, a source told the New York Post.

Lenny Dykstra’s alternative plan for old-timers’ day

When the 59-year-old heard of the possible snub, Dykstra protested in his typical manner on Twitter when a fan asked him about the issue the former Met tweeted, “Could you imagine if me, Wally, Doc, Straw and Mitch all just said “f%^& that” and instead partied in the parking lot with fans?”

Dysktra later spoke about the matter on New York Sports Radio WFAN where he stated ironically, “Why would they invite a guy who helped and was one of the main reasons New York won the World Series?”, he later went on to state “ I love my teammates and I love the fans in New York…”



