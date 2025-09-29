Mets owner Steven Cohen breaks silence after failure to reach 2025 MLB playoffs

The New York Mets once again missed the mark, falling short of a coveted MLB postseason berth despite investing millions in star talent like Juan Soto. In the wake of this disappointing outcome, Mets owner Steven A. Cohen took to his X account to address the loyal fan base, emphasizing the commitment and efforts being made to bounce back stronger next season.

“Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology. You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations. We are all feeling raw emotions today,” Cohen wrote on his X account.

Cohen continued: “I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank You to the best fans in sports.”

The fan base was left disappointed after an MLB regular season performance that fell short of expectations. The team’s struggles became a prominent topic of discussion, one that Head Coach Carlos Mendoza and his team were unable to resolve throughout the games.

The disparity in payrolls: Mets vs. Reds

The Mets’ underwhelming performance this season was a bitter pill to swallow for their fans, given the substantial financial investment made by the organization to meet high expectations. Even more galling was witnessing the Cincinnati Reds secure a postseason berth with a significantly lower payroll.

The Mets allocated an astronomical $341,116,623 to payroll this season, compared to the Reds’ more modest expenditure of $119,043,454. A closer examination of the Mets’ financial commitments reveals that only a few key players, including Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso, accounted for $115 million of the budget, with Soto drawing a staggering $61 million this season.

This financial backdrop illuminates the Mets’ disappointing season. They started the regular season impressively, boasting a league-leading 45-29 record. However, they eventually concluded with an 83-79 finish, insufficient for a title contention, leaving fans and analysts alike questioning the return on the team’s hefty investment.

