Pete Alonso makes his decision on Mets future while Edwin Diaz remains undecided

Pete Alonso didn’t hold back after the New York Mets were officially eliminated from the playoff race. The star first baseman confirmed he will opt out and become a free agent this offseason, while also taking a moment to reflect on his deep connection with the franchise.

“Playing for this organization, this city—they’ve continued to believe in me. I love playing here,” Alonso said via SNY. “Every single day, it’s been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue.” His words carried both gratitude and uncertainty as he looks toward the future.

Alonso added that he takes pride in what he has accomplished with the Mets. “I’ve grown up in this organization. What I’ve done here, I’m really proud of the mark I’ve left,” he said. The slugger emphasized that he wants to be remembered as both a strong teammate and a player who represented the fans with passion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the sting of missing the postseason was obvious. “It’s beyond frustration, it’s just straight up disappointing,” Alonso admitted. “Super talented team, and the reality is we fell short. We didn’t even get to October.” For a Mets squad that finished 0-67 when trailing after eight innings, it was another bitter end in what Gary Cohen called “one of the most disappointing years” in team history.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Edwin Díaz still weighing his future

While Alonso made his decision clear, Edwin Díaz admitted he hasn’t yet thought about opting out of his contract. The closer ended his season with an impressive 1.63 ERA, but said if he does test the market, he would “love” to return to the Mets.

Advertisement

“I love this organization—they’ve treated me really, really good,” Díaz said. His words reflect a more cautious tone compared to Alonso, leaving fans to wonder how the team will approach two of their biggest names in an offseason full of questions.

Advertisement