NY Mets star Pete Alonso shares key insights on what teams need to secure his free agency signing

Pete Alonso was among the players disappointed by the tough loss to the Miami Marlins, a defeat that ultimately cost the New York Mets a spot in the postseason. Even though the Cincinnati Reds didn’t secure a victory in their final game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets failed to capitalize, ending their regular season with a shutout loss.

In the wake of this setback, Alonso addressed the media, announcing his intention to explore free agency at the end of the year. This decision will open the door for other teams to pursue the Mets‘ star slugger as they prepare for the next season.

Alonso did not mince words about his aspirations and what he’s searching for in potential suitors. “I want to win. I know we didn’t this year, but we had the right pieces; we just didn’t execute,” Alonso candidly shared. “I want to be on top of the mountain and win a World Series.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that statement, any team interested in acquiring the 30-year-old power hitter will need to assemble a formidable roster, not only to showcase his talents but also to provide a legitimate shot at becoming a World Series champion for the first time in his career.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Alonso’s contract

With Alonso poised to opt out of his contract, the Mets stand to save significant money on their star player’s deal. Having just completed his seventh year with the team, Alonso is seeking a fresh start as he has expressed a strong desire to win a World Series title.

Advertisement

see also Pete Alonso makes his decision on Mets future while Edwin Diaz remains undecided

Alonso had only one year remaining on his contract, valued at $24 million, with the possibility of negotiation for an extension. However, following this season’s disappointing outcomes despite achieving an impressive personal record, Pete Alonso is expected to depart from the franchise, concluding a remarkable tenure.

Advertisement

Alonso’s stats last season

During the final game of the regular season at Citi Field, fans gave Alonso a standing ovation, recognizing his contribution as the franchise’s all-time leading home run hitter. This gesture perhaps indicated their acknowledgment of his likely departure from the team, as they seemingly bid him farewell.

Let’s review Alonso’s final season statistics with the Mets:

162 G

.272 AVG

38 HR

126 RBI

.524 SLG

.871 OPS

87 R

170 H

41 2B

61 BB

Advertisement

Advertisement