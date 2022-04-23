Finally, Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera recorded his 3,000th career hit. Check out the funniest memes and reactions from this incredible milestone.

The moment all Major League Baseball fans were waiting for has finally happened: Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has recorded his 3,000th career hit, becoming the first Venezuelan player to reach that milestone.

One of the greatest sluggers of all time, Cabrera's having a huge bounce-back year with the struggling Tigers this season. He finally looks healthy again and it's showing with his offensive production.

The Venezuelan superstar recorded his 3,000th career hit in front of thousands of fans chanting his name at Comerica Park. Now, he's one of just 33 players to ever achieve such an impressive feature.

Miggy 3,000: Funniest Memes And Reactions From Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th Hit

Cabrera had drawn plenty of criticism over the past couple of years for all the money he was making and how he struggled to stay healthy. Then again, it's not like he had anything else to prove at this point in his career.

A Triple Crown winner, World Series champion, 2-time MVP, and one of the greatest pure hitters in the history of baseball; the internet went nuts over Miggy's 3,000th career hit. Here, we gathered some of the funniest memes and reactions to it.

The Detroit Tigers entered the season as a somewhat dark horse to get a Wild Card spot, yet they've had a tough start of the season, mostly due to injury. Javier Baez has been on the shelf for some time now and that's taken a toll on their chances.

Then again, they still play in one of baseball's easiest divisions. And with Miguel Cabrera turning back the clock and hitting above .300 again as he did a decade ago, anything can happen.

With countless accolades under his belt, there's no doubt Cabrera's incredible career will end in Cooperstown once it's all said and done. But what's the rush? Miggy isn't going anywhere and he's not done making history yet.