MLB’s winning veterans: Active players with multiple World Series rings

Veteran presence still shapes the rhythm of today’s game, especially when World Series championships are part of their history. A few active players carry more than experience, they carry rings that reflect seasons defined by timing and relentless endurance.

Their names don’t always dominate MVP conversations, yet they remain familiar figures when October lights burn brightest. Some earned their hardware early, others collected it across different clubhouses, adapting to shifting roles and evolving lineups.

What links them now isn’t just longevity, but the weight of their journeys. As the league cycles through new stars and rising prospects, these MLB-proven winners remain reminders that postseason success often lives in the smallest, toughest moments.

Mookie Betts | 4 World Series rings

Mookie Betts celebrates with the 2024 World Series trophy. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Any conversation about impactful players with a winning pedigree inevitably begins and ends with Mookie Betts. This star outfielder, who has seamlessly transitioned into a fundamental piece of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ machine, has not only collected four World Series rings but has done so as an undisputed catalyst for two historic franchises.

His first taste of success came with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, where he was a dominant force, even winning the AL MVP. Upon his move to Southern California, he brought his winning magic, adding the Dodgers’ 2020, 2024 and 2025 titles.

What distinguishes him is not merely his stat line, but his ability to produce clutch offense and provide elite defense across multiple positions—from right field to shortstop. He is the only active MLB player with four World Series rings, positioning him to aim for five and join a legendary, tiny group of baseball icons. His winning culture is the blueprint for modern success.

Max Muncy | 3 World Series rings

Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

The narrative of Max Muncy is one of the most compelling and resilient in modern baseball. In 2017, after being released by the Oakland Athletics, his career was on life support, leading him to consider quitting the sport entirely.

The Dodgers, however, offered him a lifeline, which he didn’t just grab—he leveraged it into sustained greatness. He transformed into a feared power-hitter and an immovable pillar at third base for Los Angeles, securing three World Series titles with the organization.

His comeback story is reflected in his postseason performance, where he holds the team record for the most home runs in Dodgers’ postseason history. Each of his rings is a testament to his sheer tenacity and how a player can completely rewrite his destiny, moving from professional uncertainty to championship glory.

Will Smith | 3 World Series rings

Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025. (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When discussing a player who seems to be the missing piece for a championship, relief pitcher Will Smith immediately comes to mind. This left-hander has achieved an unprecedented feat in the Major Leagues, he was on the World Series roster and won three consecutive years, with three different teams.

His winning streak began with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, continued with the Houston Astros in 2022, and culminated with his rare three-peat with the Texas Rangers in 2023. While his roles have varied, his presence in the bullpen seems to be synonymous with October success.

His record isn’t just a statistical anomaly; it is proof that his ability to execute pitches in the highest-pressure situations is invaluable and, seemingly, a carrier of winning culture wherever he goes.

Freddie Freeman | 3 World Series rings

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Freddie Freeman is the embodiment of consistency and excellence at first base. Originally an icon for the Atlanta Braves, where he finally lifted his first trophy in 2021, his move to the Dodgers only served to cement his status as a multiple champion, adding the 2024 and 2025 rings.

The nine-time All-Star and 2020 NL MVP possesses an elegant swing and a unique ability to produce when it matters most. This clutch gene was fully displayed during the 2024 World Series, where he was named World Series MVP and set a record for consecutive games with a home run in the event. His calm leadership and relentless production make him the quintessential veteran champion.

Enrique Hernandez | 3 World Series rings

Enrique Hernandez #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Few players embody versatility and team spirit quite like Puerto Rican utility player Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez. This infielder/outfielder is an invaluable asset in any clubhouse due to his ability to play multiple positions and his contagious enthusiasm.

But beyond his locker-room role, his resume is marked by triumph, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization with which he has celebrated the majority of his three championships. He is a player who rises to the occasion in the postseason, and his commitment has been crucial.

His path to success includes a brief but significant stint outside LA, but it is his deep connection with the Dodgers that has established him as a three-time champion in the elite. His multifaceted contributions, often stepping into a starting role when needed, perfectly illustrate the value of a premier utility player in a winning franchise.

Blake Treinen | 3 World Series rings

Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Right-hander Blake Treinen has been one of the most valuable additions to the Dodgers‘ elite bullpen. Known for his powerful repertoire and his ability to pitch multiple high-leverage innings, he has earned the trust to perform in the most pressing moments of the postseason.

Like several teammates on this list, his destiny became intertwined with the recent golden era of the Dodgers, winning his three World Series rings with the Los Angeles franchise. After a stellar 2021 season where he posted a sub-2.00 ERA, he solidified his value as an elite setup man or de facto closer.

His contribution is a powerful reminder that championships are won by a team effort that extends far beyond the starting nine. On cold October nights, a dominant arm like his can be the critical difference between celebration and disappointment.