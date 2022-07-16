The MLB presents its traditional All-star game, and here you can check out the all the information about this match such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

The traditional Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played, and here you can find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States. The MLB Futures Game will be broadcast on Peacock for the US.

The traditional MLB All-Star game will take place, as it does every year, in the middle of this season and fans can sit back and watch a match featuring the best players in the league. It is a six-day event to enjoy and not miss any detail, since in addition to the traditional game with the best in the league, there will be other surprises.

The action kicks off the day with an all-day event at the Pier in Santa Monica. During the second day, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will be the MLB Hall of Famers, where fans can get autographs, meet Olympians, and see The Commissioner's Trophy. Third day will be the MLB Futures Game, the Celebrity Softball Game, the All-Star Saturday Concert with Becky G. The fourth, the MLB Draft; the next day, the NL Batting Practice, AL Batting Practice and Home Run Derby; and finally the sixth the MLB All-Star Game.

MLB All Star: Date

This 2022 MLB All Star game will take place at the Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California this Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET).

MLB All Star: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

MLB All Star: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

MLB Futures Game will be broadcast on Peacock for the US. The All Star game will be available to watch in the United States on ESPN.

