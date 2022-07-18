The 34-year-old Dodgers ace got the nod to start in the midsummer classic and will be the first one on the mound for the National League’s best.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ace Clayton Kershaw has the honor of being the first pitcher on the mound in the 2022 MLB All-Star game. This season the left hander has a 7-2 record with an impressive 2.13 ERA and 75 strikeouts.

The Dodgers sit in first place in the NL West with a 60-30 record and have an outstanding winning record both on the road and at home. NL manager Brian Snitker made the announcement to the shock of many, but the surprise nod is more of a recognition for the 9-time All-Star.

Kershaw is considered by many to be one of the greatest Dodger pitchers of all-time and a future hall of famer. The Dodgers are a heavy favorite to win the World Series this season and Kershaw will be a major piece of that puzzle later on in the season.

Kershaw speaks on being named All-Star game starter

The news of Clayton Kershaw being named the National League starter was met with some surprise by many experts but nonetheless his season has been very steady and all-star caliber.

Upon reacting to the news that he’d start ahead of Sandy Alcantara and Tony Gonsolin, Kershaw stated: “It’s hard because obviously Sandy Alcantara, Tony Gonsolin, you can name a bunch, Max Fried, all these guys have better numbers than I do,” Kershaw said. “They should be starting this game and I get that. But all that to say, I’m just so excited I get to do it here at Dodger Stadium. I really didn’t think anything of it at the time. I was like ‘yeah it would be fun to do it.’ Now that it’s finally here, and I get to start that game tomorrow night, it means a lot.”

