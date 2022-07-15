The MLB All-Star Game is an almost century-old tradition in American sports that will continue next Tuesday, July 19, when it takes place in Los Angeles. Find out how to buy your tickets and how much they cost in this story.

MLB All-Star Game 2022 ticket price: How to buy them and how much they cost?

U.S. sports have unbreakable landmarks and traditions that have turned it into a billion-dollar industry. On July 19, another edition of one of the most beloved rituals will take place: the MLB All-Star Game, in which the biggest stars of both American and National League clash.

With the one that is about to take place, 92 editions of this iconic game will have already taken place. Also known as the Midsummer Classic, it offers a unique opportunity: to enjoy the league's most outstanding players in the same game.

The almost century-old tradition of the MLB All-Star Game has seen the most famous names in the history of baseball in the United States, such as Babe Ruth, Roy Campanella, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, among others.

Where will the MLB All-Star Game 2022 be held?

A tradition as strong as this game needs truly colossal forces to stop it. Thus, only on a couple of occasions has it had to be cancelled: in 1945, due to World War II, and in 2020, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As happened in the first stoppage of the MLB All-Star Game, when Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, was allowed to host a year later the edition that had to be canceled, in 2022 Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to host the game that could not be played two years ago.

How to buy tickets for the MLB All-Star Game 2022?

If you are in Los Angeles and want to enjoy this fantastic game live from Dodger Stadium, you can purchase tickets at the Dodger Stadium box office. You can also buy them online through the official MLB website or through StubHub.

How much do tickets for the MLB All-Star Game 2022 cost?

Ticket prices for this game vary according to the platform where you purchase them. While on the MLB website they range between $450 and $700, on StubHub you can find them with starting prices from $150 to the exorbitant amount of $15,000.