MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses if Chicago White Sox could relocate

Last week, reports emerged suggesting that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf might be “open to selling” the team and is in talks with potential buyers, including former All-Star pitcher Dave Stewart. This is significant because Stewart has been working on bringing a Major League Baseball team to Nashville, raising questions about whether the White Sox could relocate there. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked this very question as the World Series is set to kick off on Friday.

Rob Manfred addressed the future of the White Sox, and like most commissioners faced with this issue, he downplayed the idea of the team moving, stating, “Chicago is an anchor city for us.” He acknowledged that the team faces challenges, particularly with the current stadium location, but expressed confidence that the White Sox would remain in Chicago with two teams in the city.

If this sounds oddly familiar, it should, as the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer faced a similar issue in 2017 when team owner Anthony Precourt wanted to move operations to Austin, Texas. The “Save the Crew” movement saw fans and community members rally to prevent the Crew from relocating. Supporters quickly organized protests, social media campaigns, and merchandise to raise awareness after Precourt expressed intentions to move due to difficulties in securing a new stadium. Their efforts gained significant traction, leading to increased media attention and support from local leaders. Ultimately, a new ownership group, led by the Haslam family and Pete Edwards, purchased the team and committed to keeping it in Columbus, along with plans for a new stadium. This successful movement highlighted the power of fan engagement and community advocacy in sports, influencing how teams approach their relationships with supporters.

Don Garber, MLS commissioner, had to do a lot of backpedaling when the new ownership group came in and even offered to build a new downtown stadium for the Columbus Crew, which is up and running today. Garber had spent most of 2017 criticizing the Crew’s attendance and team revenue, paving the way for the team’s potential relocation.

Will the Chicago White Sox Move?



In a CBS Sports report, there are ongoing discussions hinting at the possibility of a new stadium, either in Chicago—where the White Sox are exploring new locations closer to downtown—or in another city. Reinsdorf has a history of using the threat of relocation to negotiate for a new stadium, as seen in the past with Tampa Bay. He has already suggested that when he is no longer involved, his son Michael will need to consider selling the team, potentially indicating that a move could be more profitable.

Zach DeLoach #31 and Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the Chicago White Sox

The outcome right now is at a stalemate, as the Chicago White Sox are being run as a team looking to close up shop, producing an abysmal 41-121 record, the worst in MLB for 2024. Attendance at Guaranteed Rate Field was only 17,931, down from the previous year’s figure of 21,405 fans.

History of the Chicago White Sox



The Chicago White Sox, established in 1900, are one of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball. Originally known as the Chicago White Stockings, the team quickly made a name for itself, winning its first championship in 1901. The early years saw the White Sox compete fiercely in the American League, but their reputation was marred by the infamous 1919 Black Sox Scandal, where eight players were banned for conspiring to throw the World Series. Despite this setback, the team rebounded, capturing the World Series title in 2005, ending an 88-year championship drought, and marking a significant moment in franchise history.

Over the years, the White Sox have developed a passionate fan base and have had several notable players, including Hall of Famers like Frank Thomas, Luke Appling, and Minnie Miñoso. The team plays its home games at Guaranteed Rate Field, which has been their home since 1991. The White Sox have experienced periods of both struggle and success, with their most recent World Series appearance in 2005 highlighting a commitment to building a competitive roster.

