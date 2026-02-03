MLB insider reveals NY Yankees’ special plan for Amed Rosario ahead of 2026 spring training

The New York Yankees are putting the finishing touches on their plans for 2026 Spring Training, and one idea under consideration is giving Amed Rosario a look at first base. While the role would be new for Rosario with the club, it is part of the team’s broader strategy.

“Amed Rosario has been told — and I’ve been told — that he’s working out at first base during the offseason, and he’ll get some reps there in spring training. Aside from catcher and pitcher, it’s the only position he hasn’t played,” Joel Sherman said in a report for New York Post Sports.

The Yankees are expected to feature several versatile players next season, and spring training represents a critical window ahead of the regular season to experiment with options like Rosario. Last MLB season, Rosario hit .303 with the Yankees in 16 games and 33 plate appearances.

The final plan may not be Rosario at first base

The Yankees are not expected to use Rosario as their everyday first baseman during the regular season. According to Sherman’s analysis, the infielder, who has never played first base at the major league level, could also fill another key role on the diamond.

“He has played some center field in the major leagues; he hasn’t played first base. He probably could handle it close to average. I think the plan, though, is for him to play third base against lefties instead of McMahon,” Sherman said.

Ultimately, everything will depend on Rosario’s performance during spring training, but it is clear the Yankees want to deploy him as a flexible option at one or two infield positions. Rosario has not logged a 100-plus game season since 2024.