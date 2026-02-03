Carlos Beltran makes final decision between NY Yankees and NY Mets ahead of Hall of Fame induction in 2026

Carlos Beltran has collected enough accolades throughout his MLB career to make every club he played for proud. However, only one organization can be donned by him as he is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Now, Beltran has made a crucial decision between the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and other clubs he was a part of.

Throughout his career, Beltran has seen it all. The Puerto Rican star played through three different decades: 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s, and he managed to put up incredible numbers in each one of them.

Beltran won a Rookie of the Year award in 1999, earned multiple All-Star selections while taking home Silver-Slugger and Gold Glove awards in the 2000s, and he capped it all off with a World Series title in 2017. As a result, in 2026 Beltran will be immortalized as he enters MLB‘s Hall of Fame.

Mets or Yankees?

However, as he had to choose which club to represent, a dilemma between the Yankees and Mets emerged for the 48-year-old legend. Now, Beltran has made his decision public, favoring one of the two clubs in the New York metro area.

Carlos Beltran with the NY Yankees

Beltran, who recently warned the NY Mets about Francisco Lindor ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, has now chosen the Orange and Blue over the Pinstripers. “Carlos Beltran will enter Cooperstown with a Mets cap on his plaque,” as reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“With the Mets, I experienced my greatest individual growth and success,” Carlos Beltran admitted when explaining his decision. “I’m honored that my Hall of Fame plaque will feature the Mets logo.”

When will Beltran be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

The event honoring the MLB Hall of Fame class of 2026 will take place on July 26th, 2026. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.