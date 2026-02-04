NY Yankees confirm star is headed to WBC ahead of contract year in 2026

The New York Yankees know the spotlight is fixed on them going into the 2026 MLB season. With much to prove—and little margin for error—the Bronx Bombers have now gotten wind that another key player will be playing in the World Baseball Classic. The international tournament will interfere with the home stretch of spring training for the Yankees.

Jazz Chisolm Jr. is headed to the World Baseball Classic in 2026. Despite Bahamas not participating in the competition, the 28-year-old infielder has confirmed his appearance. Chisholm Jr. will play for Team Great Britain. As Bahamas is a former British colony, Chisholm Jr. is eligible to suit up for the Albion side.

Chisholm Jr. will be away from the Yankees during a crucial stretch ahead of the 2026 MLB season. For both the player and New York, this upcoming campaign could be decisive. Meanwhile, the Yankees continue to eye a move to ease pressure on Cody Bellinger, but the news of Chisholm Jr.’s absence could signal more trouble.

Contract year for Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. recently signed a one-year, $10.2 million extension to avoid salary arbitration. However, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, meaning he will be playing on a contract year from March to October.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the Yankees

From the perspective of many fans in the Bronx, playing for Great Britain in the WBC is seen as taking an unnecessary risk ahead of a year that could decide the fate of his future in MLB. Some argue that Chisholm Jr. is Bahamian, not British, but the star infielder has already played for Great Britain before.

About the WBC

Chisholm Jr. and Great Britain will compete in Pool B during Round Robin of the WBC. The British will take on the USA, Mexico, Italy, and Brazil. The top two teams in each Pool will move on to the quarterfinals stage. Pool B’s games will be held in Houston, Texas.

Winners out of Pool A and B will face in the quarterfinals stage which will be in Houston, too. The winners out of Pool C and D will play at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, with the semifinals and championship being held at the same venue.