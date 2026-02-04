Steelers reportedly add familiar face for Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers to their coaching staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly putting together their blueprint for the upcoming NFL season, with the hiring of Mike McCarthy standing as their biggest move so far. As the organization awaits a resolution on what could unfold with Aaron Rodgers, the coaching staff is set to add another familiar face.

According to the latest report from Mark Kaboly on X, Brian Angelichio is expected to arrive in Steel City as the Steelers’ next offensive coordinator, after most recently serving as the Vikings’ passing game coordinator and tight ends coach through last season.

Back in 2016, Angelichio served as the tight ends coach at Lambeau Field, where he was part of the same Packers staff as Mike McCarthy and also Aaron Rodgers during their time in Green Bay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If confirmed, the move would further shape McCarthy’s coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season. The ultimate goal? Reclaim control of the AFC North and rejoin the league’s group of legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Brian Angelichio.

Advertisement

Another familiar face for McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dipping back into their deep well of local ties with a strategic move for their offensive staff. By bringing in Frank Cignetti Jr., a coach with extensive experience at both the NFL and collegiate levels—most recently as the offensive coordinator for the Pitt Panthers—the Steelers add a familiar face to the building.

Advertisement

see also Ben Roethlisberger makes important statement to Pittsburgh fans about Mike McCarthy as new Steelers head coach in 2026

This hire not only brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the team but also reinforces the strong connection between the franchise and the Pittsburgh football community.