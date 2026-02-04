NY Yankees and Dodgers’ long-standing history culminates in player’s move to LA

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers stirred significant anticipation during the offseason with their strategic roster additions for the upcoming season. Amidst these moves, an intriguing narrative unfolded concerning the career trajectory of outfielder Michael Siani.

The Yankees and Dodgers were reportedly engaged in persistent discussions over Siani’s status throughout the offseason. Ultimately, the Dodgers secured his services for the forthcoming season, though Siani’s journey was marked by several notable developments, as chronicled by MLB.com‘s Andy Werle.

Siani was initially acquired via waivers in December, enjoying a brief stint with the Dodgers spanning just over a month, until the Yankees seized the opportunity when Los Angeles designated him for assignment. Having donned the pinstripes for over five days, the Yankees also placed him on waivers after signing Angel Chivili from the Colorado Rockies.

Ultimately, the Dodgers reclaimed Siani from the Yankees, solidifying his spot within their strategy for the reigning champions. His acquisition reflects the diligent efforts by the Yankees to enhance their lineup with top-tier talent available in the market.

Michael Siani #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses.

Why was Siani in demand by the Dodgers and Yankees?

In terms of performance, Siani has emerged as a noteworthy player. His seasoned experience and the statistics accrued over three years with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals garnered considerable attention from both the Yankees and the Dodgers.

With a posted slash line of .221/.277/.270/.547 over the past four MLB seasons, and a remarkable record in 2024 with the Cardinals for the most sacrifice hits during the regular season (11), Siani has undoubtedly piqued interest with his potential contributions.

Siani’s eventful journey fueled considerable speculation about his future within the MLB. Now firmly anchored with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is poised to deliver a promising performance in the upcoming season.

