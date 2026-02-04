Trending topics:
Giants’ Harrison Bader makes candid admission on lasting bond with NY Mets fans

San Francisco Giants outfielder Harrison Bader reflected on the value of team chemistry and fan connections, highlighting his ongoing relationship with New York Mets fans.

By Alexander Rosquez

Harrison Bader reflects on past moments with Mets fans.
The San Francisco Giants continue shaping their clubhouse identity ahead of the 2026 MLB season, and one of their newest additions is already offering insight into what fuels winning environments. Recently acquired outfielder Harrison Bader reflected on how fan connection and clubhouse chemistry can leave a lasting impact well beyond a player’s time with a specific team.

As Bader settles into his new role in San Francisco, memories from his stint in New York continue to follow him around the league. During a recent media appearance, the veteran outfielder acknowledged that some moments — especially those driven by fans — tend to linger long after a uniform change.

That topic came up when Bader appeared Tuesday on the Foul Territory TV Network, where he was asked about the now‑iconic Mets “OMG” chant and its continued presence in his baseball life, and Bader admitted he still gets ‘OMG’ chants from Mets fans.

Bader reflects on fan energy

The viral “OMG” chant became synonymous with the New York Mets during the 2024 season, emerging as a rallying cry during the club’s midseason surge. What began as a lighthearted anthem quickly evolved into a defining symbol of unity between players and fans.

Bader explained that moments like those go far beyond nostalgia, emphasizing how energy inside and outside the clubhouse can directly influence performance on the field. Energy is everything, chemistry is everything.”

Why Bader’s perspective matters for the Giants

Bader later expanded on that idea, directly linking strong clubhouse chemistry to sustained success over the course of a long season. Team chemistry, locker room chemistry, clubhouse chemistry is tremendously important, and a lot of times that translates into wins.” Bader said.

