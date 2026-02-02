NY Yankees’ Austin Wells makes decision on which national team he’ll represent in the 2026 WBC

Austin Wells, who is just days away from reporting to New York Yankees camp to begin preparations for the upcoming MLB season, has reportedly decided to play for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, a move that caught some by surprise.

A report from Josafat Pérez on X confirmed the Yankees catcher’s decision. “Austin Wells has changed his mind. Following the birth of his daughter, with everything in perfect health, he has decided to participate with the Dominican national team,” the analyst wrote.

Pérez also highlighted why Wells’ commitment could be key for the Dominican Republic at the WBC: “Quick metrics: a defensively solid catcher, strong framing, pop time close to 1.95 seconds, and a caught-stealing rate around 30%. On top of that, he adds a left-handed bat, which is valuable for lineup balance in a short tournament.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…