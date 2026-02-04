Steelers longtime coach under Mike Tomlin will sign with Ravens for 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to begin a new era with Mike McCarthy as head coach. As a result, many members of Mike Tomlin’s staff have left the team in search of new opportunities.

Danny Smith, the special teams coordinator, has already signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Arthur Smith will become the new offensive coordinator at Ohio State in college football. Additionally, in a long-anticipated move, Teryl Austin will not continue as defensive coordinator, and Patrick Graham will take his place.

The Steelers enter a period of total uncertainty. With a new head coach in place, it is still unknown if Aaron Rodgers will return and what will happen with other veterans such as Cam Heyward or Jalen Ramsey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Tomlin’s coach will sign with Ravens for 2026

Eddie Faulkner will leave the Pittsburgh Steelers to become the new running backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens. The surprising move within the AFC North was confirmed by a report from Tom Pelissero.

“After seven years with the Steelers, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is expected to take the same job with the AFC North rival Ravens, per sources. Faulkner molded Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell in Pittsburgh. Now, he’ll team up with Derrick Henry.”

Advertisement

After Todd Monken’s departure to Cleveland, the Ravens hired Declan Doyle as their new offensive coordinator. He was a key piece of Ben Johnson’s staff with the Chicago Bears and now will work alongside Faulkner. That could boost Derrick Henry’s level while helping Lamar Jackson thrive.

Advertisement