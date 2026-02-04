NY Rangers’ Mike Sullivan shares update on Artemi Panarin amid trade uncertainty

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan continues to manage a delicate situation as trade speculation around Artemi Panarin intensifies ahead of the Olympic roster freeze.

While the organization has stayed measured in its public messaging, Panarin’s continued absence from team activities has only amplified questions about how close the franchise may be to completing a deal, especially as reports indicate that the NY Rangers’ Artemi Panarin trade talks have narrowed with six teams still in play.

Panarin did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, though his absence was not related to the veterans’ optional on-ice session. Instead, the Rangers appear committed to keeping the star winger away from game action as trade discussions unfold, reinforcing the belief that his time in a Blueshirts uniform is nearing its end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sullivan addressed the situation briefly, confirming he remains in contact with Panarin.“I talked to him yesterday, yeah, he’s good,” Sullivan said Tuesday after practice. “He is continuing to skate on his own schedule. But I spoke to him yesterday and we’ll continue to control what we can until the business side of the game resolves itself.”

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers controls the puck. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Advertisement

Panarin remains on the sidelines as trade clock ticks

Even if the Rangers are unable to finalize a trade before the Olympic roster freeze at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Panarin is not expected to return to the lineup in the short term.

Advertisement

see also Matthew Tkachuk sends five-word cry for help to Brad Marchand, injury-riddled Panthers

The team has already scratched him for multiple games under the designation of “roster management,” a clear indication of the organization’s approach while negotiations continue.

Advertisement

Panarin’s ongoing uncertainty

ESPN hockey reporter Emily Kaplan noted that while momentum appears to be building as the deadline approaches, nothing concrete has emerged. “I do think we are getting to this pressure point, because of [Wednesday’s] 3 p.m. deadline and something should happen because now there is enough momentum, but we’re sitting here today and I’ve heard nothing concrete, just a lot of conflicting information, and I cannot guarantee to you that it will happen,” Kaplan said.

SurveyWhat should the Rangers prioritize in a potential Artemi Panarin trade? What should the Rangers prioritize in a potential Artemi Panarin trade? already voted 0 people

Advertisement